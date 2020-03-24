Advanced search

Budleigh bowlers close up shop with big ‘thank you’ to the indoor committee

PUBLISHED: 16:48 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 24 March 2020

Generic Budleigh bowls.

Archant

The on-going Covid-19 crisis has led to a very disappointing, but necessary abrupt end to the indoor season for the Budleigh Bowlers as all indoor play was suspended last week and, with the beginning of the outdoor season scheduled for mid-April being inevitably delayed, the club has made a decision to cancel all fixtures until the end of June, writes David Roberts.

This enforced break in play gives the club the ideal opportunity to regroup over the coming months and come back stronger and, in the meantime, members are urged to keep in contact with each other and where possible, help each other through these challenging times. Bowls is a great social game and a large part of members’ social lives so stay in touch and stay safe.

A big thank you to the indoor committee headed up by Paul Griffin and also the captains for all their hard work in the last few months.

It has not been easy fulfilling fixtures, but wherever possible they have been honoured.

John Dill has once again led the popular Tuesday morning triples, Tony Lim invented the men’s Wednesday afternoon league which was a great success and there was great support for the numerous roll ups.

Gerard McCarthy once again efficiently headed up the internal competitions and, whilst there remains some unfinished business, the hope is that outstanding matches can be finished in due course.

Sadly the Les Thwaites knockout competition was cancelled, but fortunately the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League fixtures were completed as reported last week and the Maderia Robins took the title with the Budleigh Buzzhawks and the Maderia Bluebirds taking second and third places.

Prize money has been distributed and all three clubs will be donating to the charities of their choice.

A big thank you to Maurice Sims at Ashbury for their generous sponsorship.

The outdoor committee are in the process of looking at the immediate and long-term way forward and members will be kept advised of developments at the club.

In the meantime, if members need help in any way they should ring or email David Roberts who, with the committee, will do everything to help.

Stay safe, think of others and please do help them, if you can help, sleep well and dream bowls.

