Budleigh bowlers close in on places at Finals Day

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

As the Budleigh bowlers look forward to finals weekend, scheduled for April 6 and 7, the contenders competing for honours will be sharpening their skills as they play the final rounds in a quest to gain club honours, writes David Roberts.

In the showpiece men’s championship, Paul Griffin and Tony Lim are already through to the final with Paul also in contention for a berth in the 106 final as he plays Leighton Burston in the semi-final this week.

Richard Cooper and John Dill will fight out the other semi-final in the 106 and Richard has already booked his place in the two-wood final, just edging out Don Huish in a very close match.

On the other side of the two-wood draw, David Roberts is through to the semi-final and awaits the winner of the John Dill versus Smon Weclawek encounter.

In the ladies’ championship, Joan Shaw awaits in the final for the winner of Dawn Graham and Di Dixon whilst Margaret Avery and Melissa Camp will contest the two-wood final.

Margaret has a chance of two final wins as she is already through to the final of the three wood singles and is waiting for the winner of the other semi-final between Dawn Graham and Mo Bond.

There are still a few matches to play in the Rene French Pairs, but in the latest match Ann Vincent and Margaret Avery beat Gwen Hurst and Di Dixon.

The Tuesday morning triples league saw another convincing win for league leaders Team Elm (David Tomlinson, Simon Weclawek and Mo Bond) and there was a set back for Team Oak, the nearest contenders, as they were edged out by Team Willow, who are now also chasing the leaders.

In the first semi-final of the Budleigh Evening League Les Thwaite Trophy, the Maderia Robins defeated the Exonia Eagles and await the winners of the second semi-final between Sidmouth and the Maderia Bluebirds.

Budleigh Bowls Club is now busily preparing for the outdoor season which starts on April 16 – committee posts have been filled, the green is looking good, and, with 10 touring teams booked to visit Cricket Field Lane throughout the season, the club looks forward to welcoming back the summer members and, indeed many new members.

To that end the club is planning a big recruitment push over the coming weeks.