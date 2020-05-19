Budleigh bowlers back on the green

The Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club green looking in great condition in April, but sadly unlikely to be used for the foreseeable owing to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Picture: BSBC Archant

With the relaxation of the Government sport rules through Bowls England the Budleigh bowlers are now able to return to the greens this coming Saturday subject of course to some very strict rules, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whilst it will be the decision of the members to choose to play at their own risk the club will be laying out the important process that must be followed at all times.

The maximum numbers of bowlers at any one time at the club must not exceed six and restrictions apply to the playing format as follows:

Individuals playing bowls on their own on a single rink.

Two individuals from two different households playing on a single rink.

Members of the same household on a single rink.

The rinks must be booked in advance and alternate rinks must be used.

Whilst there are other important stipulations around social distancing and safety and hygiene any member proposing to play will be issued with the government guidance which must be adhered to at all times.

Whilst members will be contacted in advance of the green opening on Saturday (May 23) they must ensure they email or phone David Roberts, club outdoor secretary before then if it is their intention to play this season.

This is good news for the club as it slowly returns to some normality.

The committee would like to take this opportunity to thank its members for the magnificent response to the request to pay the outdoor subscription to help the club through these difficult financial times.

Over 40 members have contributed to the finances of the club not knowing if there would be any play this season which has been greatly appreciated.

Whilst it is very unlikely that the club will be able to welcome visiting teams in the near future, members will be able to once again start to enjoy the beautiful setting at Cricket Field Lane.