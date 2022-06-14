Budleigh beaten after late batting collapse

Budleigh Salterton slipped out of the leading pack in the A Division after a disappointing 19-run defeat at home to Barton.

The South Devon visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, but were immediately on the back foot when Shaun Needham lost his wicket without scoring, Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings taking the catch from the bowling of Chathura Peiris.

Siddesh Veer settled in for a decent knock of 40 for Barton, who lost Steve Lewis for one, bowled by Peiris. However, a partnership of 59 between Veer and Sean Adderley (53) caused frustration for the Budleigh bowlers.

Edward Doble eventually trapped Veer and Joel Murphy bowled Adderley before Barton skipper Adam Parker fought his way to a battling 27 before Will Oxland knocked over his stumps.

Barton struggled in the latter stages of their innings, losing the last six wickets for just 40 runs. Peiris finished with strong figures of 3 for 30, while Doble and Murphy both claimed two wickets each.

The total of 172 all out looked very manageable for Budleigh but they suffered a nightmare start, Penberthy-Hutchings dismissed for just two.

However, the partnership of 101 between Oxland (55) and Marc Troman (34) looked to have Budleigh cruising to victory. Even when Oxland fell with the score at 104, there was no need for panic.

That mindset began to change when Doble was dismissed for two and the collapse was on, as Peiris and Henry Collison both lost their wickets without getting past three.

Lloyd Murrin tried to bring some order to the Budleigh chase and finished with an unbeaten 23 but those around him were dropping like flies. The final four in the Budleigh tail only managed four runs between them. Parker and Stuart Bowker did the most damage for Barton, claiming three wickets each.

Budleigh make the trip to Exeter CC this weekend and a tough prospect against a side currently sitting one place above them in the table. Whatever happens, the Budleigh batting line-up will need to rediscover their early-season form to have a genuine chance of victory.