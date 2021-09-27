News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh battle to victory over Newtown

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:08 PM September 27, 2021   
Budleigh Salterton recovered from a midweek loss against the University of Exeter to defeat Newtown 2-1 in an excellent game of football at Greenway Lane. 

The Robins started the brighter side, grabbing an early lead when a long clearance from the home goalkeeper fell to Jack Hocking, who created space for Jamie Williams to unleash a superb volley into the top corner from just outside the area. 

Budleigh had the chance to extend their advantage when the lively Williams again breached the Newtown defence but was this time denied by a fine save from the visiting custodian. 

The score remained 1-0 at half-time but Budleigh continued their pattern of dominance, deservedly adding a second within a minute of the restart, when Harry Gibbings delivered a delicious cross to the far post for Hocking to finish with ease. 

Newtown responded with admirable spirit and halved the deficit from the penalty spot.

