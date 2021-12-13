Budleigh and Clyst share the points in six-goal showdown

Budleigh produced a superb fightback to secure a thrilling point at Clyst Valley in the Devon Football League North & East Division.

Clyst have endured a tough campaign so far and were searching for their opening win of the season, demonstrating admirable character to match the Robins in the early stages.

A long clearance toward Vinnie Brockingham provided the route for the first chance for the hosts but the Budleigh ‘keeper was alert to the danger, racing off his line to clear. Jacob Tinsley then struck the post for the Robins.

Budleigh continued to look dangerous in the final third and were twice denied by excellent goalkeeping from Diego Barbero. Clyst took advantage of the reprieve to snatch a half-time lead

The game was 26 minutes old when a long clearance fell kindly for Max May to race clear and calmly slot home. Clyst carried their momentum into the second half, pouncing on a loose clearance for Greg MacMartin to convert from close range.

The afternoon took a further gloomy turn for Budleigh, as another MacMartin brother, James, made it 3-0 with a sweet strike from just outside the penalty box, but the third goal finally seemed to galvanise the visitors.

Four minutes later, Jake Chudley provided the pass for Harry Gibbings to give his side some much-needed impetus. Almost inevitably, leading scorer Jack Hocking was next to do the damage for Budleigh, reducing the deficit to 3-2.

The Robins very much had their tails up and Clyst were unable to withstand the barrage, as Sam Hollis latched on to a sloppy pass before drilling home a fine equaliser.

Both sides continued pressing in search of a winner, with Budleigh looking the more likely, but Clyst managed to hold on, despite a few goalmouth scrambles and set-piece situations creating havoc in the home box.

On paper, it was a frustrating point for Budleigh, but recovering from 3-0 down is no mean feat against any side and the Robins go again at home to Topsham Town on the weekend, the team one place above them in the table.

