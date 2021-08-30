Budleigh 2nds finish as runners-up

Published: 4:14 PM August 30, 2021

Budleigh Salterton’s 2nd XI finished their campaign in E Division East of the Devon Cricket League with a resounding 127-win over Topsham St James, ensuring a second-place finish behind Clyst St George 2nds.

Electing to bat first, Budleigh had to recover from a nightmare start, losing openers Nick Bolt and Neil Murrin to ducks, with Ross Treleaven the bowler on both occasions. Murrin actually faced 17 balls before being trapped lbw.

Matthew Kimber was the man to settle the innings, despite losing partner Theo Northover for five, as the Budleigh number three set about compiling an impressive 67 from 73 balls, an innings that included 13 boundaries.

Harry Shipton (27) was a more steadfast partner but the crucial runs actually came further down the order, where Adam Jones made 25 and Sean Butler was just one short of his half-century before being bowled by Neil Shillabeer.

Budleigh finished on 231/9 from their 45 overs and, in contrast to their own innings, the bowlers had to be patient in the early exchanges of the Topsham innings, as openers Jonathan Sapwell (20) and Declan Wardell (34) enjoyed a partnership of 59.

Chris Battin made the breakthrough, removing Sapwell via a catch from Bolt and when he also took the wicket of Wardell with just two further runs on the board, Topsham were creaking.

The collapse was significant, with Jacob Taylor (19) the only other Topsham batsman to made double figures. The final four batsmen all failed to score a single run and Budleigh had done their job.