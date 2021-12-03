Brixington Blues weather the storm to blow away Broadclyst

This highly anticipated top of the table clash didn't disappoint despite the weather.

After some early pressure and with the wind in their favour, the home side took a deserved lead. The Blues responded through Riley Gibson and now the home side were struggling to cope with Blues attacking play. Gibson bagged another before half time for Blues to go into the break 2-1 up.

After the break, Broadclyst got a penalty that was saved by the Blues glovesman Ethan Gibson but had to be retaken and was scored on the follow up to make it 2-2.

Rather than let their heads drop, Blues then took control and Jack Gibbins scored five unanswered goals before Broadclyst got one back to make it 3-7 before Madi Williams rounded off the scoring to make it 3-8 to the Blues.