News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Miles in Blue for the Brixington juniors

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:19 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 6:28 PM December 22, 2020
Brixington Blues miles in lockdown

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown - Credit: Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues challenged players from every age group to clock up as many miles as possible at the weekends during the recent lockdown.  

There were some phenomenal efforts across all age groups with an incredible combined mileage of 5,807.   

The U10s age group topped the table with a whopping 1307.50 miles, closely followed by the U16s with a very respectable 1203.97 miles.   

One particularly amazing stat was U10s player Oscar Trump covering an incredible 103.50 miles in a week. That, coupled with some big miles from teammate John Creese was a big factor in the U10s running out overall winners.  

U10s coach Wilf Wilkinson said: “Miles in Blue was a great way for us to stay connected with players and parents. Everyone really bought into the idea and it was great to see so many of our young players out walking, running and cycling in their match kits at the weekends.” 

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown - Credit: Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown - Credit: Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown - Credit: Brixington Blues


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NHS

Brixington wins annual Christmas tree competition with NHS rainbow...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Topsham’s Denley’s Essence of India wins Asian restaurant award

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Former Exmouth fisherman George ‘Sidney’ Gallagher celebrates 90th birthday

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon

Exmouth’s ‘queen of stuff’ supporting charity’s stock donation plea

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon