Miles in Blue for the Brixington juniors

Published: 6:19 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 6:28 PM December 22, 2020

Brixington Blues challenged players from every age group to clock up as many miles as possible at the weekends during the recent lockdown.

There were some phenomenal efforts across all age groups with an incredible combined mileage of 5,807.

The U10s age group topped the table with a whopping 1307.50 miles, closely followed by the U16s with a very respectable 1203.97 miles.

One particularly amazing stat was U10s player Oscar Trump covering an incredible 103.50 miles in a week. That, coupled with some big miles from teammate John Creese was a big factor in the U10s running out overall winners.

U10s coach Wilf Wilkinson said: “Miles in Blue was a great way for us to stay connected with players and parents. Everyone really bought into the idea and it was great to see so many of our young players out walking, running and cycling in their match kits at the weekends.”

Brixington Blues miles in lockdown - Credit: Brixington Blues

