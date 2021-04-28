Disappointment on the road for Blues

Published: 6:29 PM April 28, 2021

The latest mini league end of season fixture saw Brixington Blues U15s lose 4-0 away to a much-improved and hungry South Molton Side. It was the latest disappointment in a run of tough fixtures and a big disappointment for the boys in the team, as they struggled against a confident and well-drilled Molton outfit.

The fixture was played on a hard, bobbling surface with a cross wind, which made it hard to keep the ball on the ground. Retaining possession was a problem for Blues. The home side adapted better to the conditions, finding the best route to goal came via attacks down the wings. The variety and frequency of the crosses coming in posed problems for the defence and Molton were quick to pounce on lapses in marking.

The North Devon side took an early two-goal lead, which took the wind out of the Blues, but the Exmouth side started to come back into the game with Luke Ewing putting in his usual combative midfield performance.

Harry Dobrejivic is now a key defensive figure. He used his intelligence and positional skill to keep the opposition striker’s chances to a minimum. Alex Quaife employed his energy to break up the attacks, but the Blues began to tire as the half came to an end, going in at the break three goals down.

The second half was a far more even affair. The Blues demonstrated that when they fight and compete for every loose ball, they are able to keep the best sides in the league pegged back. Finn Clifford typified the battling spirit of the team, with fitness and a willingness to chase down opponents being the key.

Will Lavis created openings in midfield and Jack McBryan went close as the attacks started to flow. Blues failed to make the breakthrough and pressure from corners led to a fourth Molton goal. The result was big disappointment on the day but the boys are back in action next week and extra midweek training session should help set the team back on track.