Exmouth Journal > Sport

Brixington Blues march to another victory

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:34 AM March 3, 2022
Captain Alex Haggerty

Captain Alex Haggerty - Credit: Brixington Blues

On a cold sunny morning, Brixington Blues U14s proved too strong for Crediton, as they powered to a 4-1 victory. 

Both teams started with a high tempo and the Blues’ midfield of Alex Haggerty, Harry Drew-Cull and Evan Slater battled to win possession, feeding the ball out wide to Noah Bassett, who delivered a lovely cross into the box for Jack Ward to hit first time for the opening goal. 

A scrappy spell allowed Crediton to equalise on 25 minutes but this seemed to galvanise Brixington. Haggerty won the ball in the air and Slater passed into the path of Bassett for a shot sent narrowly wide. 

A great challenge from Eden Woodall prompted a swift Brixington counter, as Haggerty threaded the ball to Billy Roberts, who cleverly beat his man before executing a fine finish. 
 
The decisive third for Brixington arrived soon after the restart, Jack Ward finding the target on this occasion. Ward then picked out a cross for Roberts to lay-off for Bassett to complete the scoring. 
 
Man of the match was given to Jack Ward and Sam Roberts. 

