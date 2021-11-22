News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Braunton clip the wings of Budleigh Robins

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:00 PM November 22, 2021
Braunton too strong for Budleigh

Braunton too strong for Budleigh - Credit: Braunton FC

A long trip to North Devon proved a step too far for Budleigh Salterton, as they were given a clinic in finishing by Braunton in the Devon Football League. 

The visiting Robins were seeking their sixth successive victory but arrived with a side depleted by absences, and Braunton pounced with Connor Stapley scoring from a set-piece and Matt King doubled the lead with a sliding finish. 

Pete Stapley’s scruffy third effectively sealed the win but Braunton remained relentless, King nodding in his second following more good work down the right flank.  

Kaiden Vittles provided some cheer with a goal back for Budleigh, only for Sam Box to steer a low finish into the corner for a 5-1 advantage. Box then slammed home a penalty after an incident that saw Budleigh ‘keeper Jack Pepperell dismissed. There was still time for Box to complete his hat-trick and a Vittles consolation, Braunton winning 7-2. 


