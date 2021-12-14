Brace of wins for the free-scoring Brixington Blues
- Credit: Brixington Blues
Brixington Blues Under-13s produced another outstanding display to run out 10-2 winners, with Ned O’Mahoney bagging four goals.
There was also a fine hat-trick for Harry Tooby, Ben Vines scored a double and Sonny Rowell was on target in a game dominated by the Blues.
The Under-14s were made to work a bit harder against St Martins before running out 4-1 victors, starting with an absolute rocket of a goal from Jack Ward.
Harry Meaden made a fine save for the Blues before Noah Bassett latched on to an Alex Haggerty pass and steered a lovely finish beyond the St Martins’ custodian.
The visitors did reduce the arrears early in the second period but the Brixington response was immediate, as a shot from Ward was saved into the path of Haggerty to snap up the rebound.
Harry Drew-Cull rounded off the scoring and man of the match award went to Evan Slater.
Most Read
- 1 Amended plans for part of Goodmores Farm site go before councillors
- 2 Exmouth liver transplant woman shares her story to raise awareness of organ donation
- 3 PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton late-night shopping success
- 4 Budleigh Lions host slap up festive lunch
- 5 Exmouth record battling single-point win over Ivybridge
- 6 Exmouth's 'kite twins' brave Storm Arwen to win more prizes
- 7 Health workers needed as £20 million hospital revamp continues: See video of how it will look
- 8 Double gold award and fundraising success for Exmouth's The Point Bar & Grill
- 9 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
- 10 Village shop thanks community with Christmas voucher giveaway