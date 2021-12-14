News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Brace of wins for the free-scoring Brixington Blues

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:30 AM December 14, 2021
Brixington keeper Harry Meaden

Brixington keeper Harry Meaden

Brixington Blues Under-13s produced another outstanding display to run out 10-2 winners, with Ned O’Mahoney bagging four goals. 

There was also a fine hat-trick for Harry Tooby, Ben Vines scored a double and Sonny Rowell was on target in a game dominated by the Blues. 

The Under-14s were made to work a bit harder against St Martins before running out 4-1 victors, starting with an absolute rocket of a goal from Jack Ward. 

Harry Meaden made a fine save for the Blues before Noah Bassett latched on to an Alex Haggerty pass and steered a lovely finish beyond the St Martins’ custodian. 

The visitors did reduce the arrears early in the second period but the Brixington response was immediate, as a shot from Ward was saved into the path of Haggerty to snap up the rebound. 

Harry Drew-Cull rounded off the scoring and man of the match award went to Evan Slater.  

