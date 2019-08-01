Bowls Devon president makes a ‘home’ visit to Madeira

Published: 12:00 PM August 1, 2019 Updated: 10:14 AM November 7, 2020

Bowls Devon president, Madeira’s Tony Howle, brought six rinks to Madeira last week, writes Jenny Smith.

It was another close encounter which Tony Howle's team won by 131 shots to 121, with each team winning three games each.

The best result for the home team of plus 20 shots was achieved by Roger Williams and his team of Denys Huntley, Roger Davies and captain Danny Doran.

The week ended with a visit by Barbourne BC from Worcester who completed their East Devon tour with a seven rink mixed friendly at Madeira.

They complimented Madeira on the greens and made good use of them to win by a thumping 159 shots to 91. Madeira's only winning rink was skipped by Gordon Medlock playing with Angela Bolt, Ann Doidge and Maureen Willis. It was, nevertheless a most enjoyable friendly match.

Last but not least, captain Danny Doran, Steve Stott and Ian Thomson played at Budleigh Salterton in their Victory Cup invitation triples and, with a plus score of 16, emerged the winners.