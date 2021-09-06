Bounce back football from the Jays

Published: 10:35 PM September 6, 2021

East Budleigh bounced back from their opening day defeat to an excellent Chard outfit by winning 4-2 at Sandford in the Joma Devon and Exeter League 1.

The Jays began well on the front foot creating chances, but a mistake at the back saw the hosts score first, before Budleigh levelled three minutes later; Hugo Demetre with a fine through ball for debutant Rian Hill to score.

From then on, Budleigh dominated the half and Jack Greenslade put them ahead with a fine finish from outside the box. Budleigh continued in the ascendency after the restart and it was Liam West with the assist for Jack Howarth to round the keeper and make it 3-1.

The home side did not lie down and after pressurising the Budleigh defence won a penalty and duly scored to set up a frantic finish.

But Budleigh did not panic, continued to play their football and it was Greenslade who won and converted a penalty himself with two minutes to go.

In a great team performance Kyle Barnsley, Demetre and Will Price deserve a mention, but man of the match went to Greenslade for a Budleigh side who will ask for more of the same when they host Wellington this Saturday.

East Budleigh Reserves return to action at Cranbrook in League 4.