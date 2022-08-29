Boiling Budleigh fight back to win on scorching day

Budleigh Salterton 2nds travelled to Exwick for an away fixture in the Devon & Exeter Football League Division 4 against Alphington 3rds.

The game was played on an extremely hot Saturday afternoon on an artificial pitch. In what turned out to be a topsy turvy game, Budleigh gained their first three pointer of the season, writes SpursTom.

The visitors squandered the opportunity of a very early lead, before going ahead on 12 minutes, Matthew Lidstone following up to put the ball into the net after ‘keeper Jake O’Connell had saved Harry Gibbings’ shot.

Within six minutes, Lidstone doubled the advantage after a perfect pass from the ever-dangerous Jack Hocking.

A sensible drinks break was taken on 25 minutes with players from both sides happy to rehydrate. From then on, Alphington came more into the game, reducing the deficit in the 33rd minute, Budleigh’s ‘keeper Matthew Brown being deceived by a bicycle kick. With no more goals, we went into the break with a 1-2 score-line.

The hosts came out all guns blazing after the interval, attacking the Robins from both wings, and forcing an equalizer only three minutes into the second period. Another two minutes later, they went ahead. It could so easily have been worse for Budleigh, but for wasted chances.

Changes had to be made by the visitors, and the smartest move was the introduction of substitute Sam Hollis in midfield, driving forward on a solo run before thumping home a strike for 3-3.

There were some tired legs because of the intense heat and the energy sapping surface, but Budleigh had the final say. Jack Hocking beating two defenders before setting up Matthew Lidstone, who coolly completed his hat-trick with around 20 minutes left. So, it remained to the sound of the whistle, for a welcome 4-3 victory, three points and a happy trip back to Budleigh.

A fixture change brings Cup Football to Budleigh on Saturday, when the Robins take on Horrabridge Rangers in the Robert Williams Estate Agents Senior Cup, with a 2pm kick-off.