Boiling Budleigh bowlers defeat Chardstock in the sun

On the hottest day of the year so far, Budleigh Salterton Bowling Club Captain Tony Mackness took his side to Chardstock in Somerset for their annual Triples Match.

A total of 18 players slapped on the sun cream and enjoyed a friendly, yet competitive, match played in perfect conditions.

Tony’s team of Ann Vincent, Paul Davis and Tony were drawn to play the team led by the Chardstock Captain, Gill Campbell, and after 18 ends, Chardstock were the clear winners by 24 - 13.

Fortunately, the other two Budleigh teams were victorious and the overall score was a win for Budleigh of 55 - 50.

Tony said after the match: “This was my first visit to Chardstock and I would like to thank Gill and her team for the organising a most enjoyable match.”

Well done to all the players for braving the heat for some terrific bowls.