Blues hit 12 in performance of the year

Brixington Blues U16s produced a dominant display to run riot against Colyton but, to their absolute credit, the under-strength visitors kept to their task without a hint of complaint and never dropped their effort levels for the duration of the game.

Jack McBryan was man of the match with his display. He hit four goals in the game, two of his long-range strikes might be the goals of the season. He was tenacious in midfield, biting into his tackles and launching attacks.

Alex Quaife dominated midfield, his energy levels were outstanding on the day and his linking with target man Brad Higham was superb. Lewis Tose crowned a fine display with two goals in the match. Callum Smith, Cameron Horne, Will Lavis, Alex Quaife and Brad Higham also scored. Newcomer Caleb Kelsall also impressed on his debut, with his assurance and his confidence on the ball.

Brixington Blues U16s - Credit: Brixington Blues U16s

Brixington Blues U16s - Credit: Brixington Blues U16s



