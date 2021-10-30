News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Blues back in the goals at Cully

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM October 30, 2021
Brixington Blues Under-12s

Brixington Blues Under-12s - Credit: Brixington Blues

Brixington Blues Under-12s bounced back from a cup defeat with an excellent 4-0 victory at Cullompton. 

After a bright start, the Blues broke the deadlock when the Cullompton ‘keeper could only parry a fierce shot from Austin Burgess and Tommy Webb tapped in the rebound. The second arrived after captain Theo Wright lofted in a free-kick that dropped nicely for Webb to rifle into the net.  

Brixington went into the break 3-0 up when Madi Williams from a Kaiden Cameron corner. Cully showed some fine spirit early in the second period but were denied a goal by supreme goalkeeping from Ethan Gibson. 

 The victory was complete from a flowing move, started by Jack Gibbins and finished off with a great volley by Dan Brown at the far post from a Louis Beresford cross. Both teams contributed to a great game played in a good spirit. Player of the match for Blues was Tommy Webb. 

