Blues back in the goals at Cully

Brixington Blues Under-12s bounced back from a cup defeat with an excellent 4-0 victory at Cullompton.

After a bright start, the Blues broke the deadlock when the Cullompton ‘keeper could only parry a fierce shot from Austin Burgess and Tommy Webb tapped in the rebound. The second arrived after captain Theo Wright lofted in a free-kick that dropped nicely for Webb to rifle into the net.

Brixington went into the break 3-0 up when Madi Williams from a Kaiden Cameron corner. Cully showed some fine spirit early in the second period but were denied a goal by supreme goalkeeping from Ethan Gibson.

The victory was complete from a flowing move, started by Jack Gibbins and finished off with a great volley by Dan Brown at the far post from a Louis Beresford cross. Both teams contributed to a great game played in a good spirit. Player of the match for Blues was Tommy Webb.