Bitter pill for Exmouth in narrow defeat

Published: 2:53 PM September 27, 2021

Jevon Dry of Exmouth RFC 2nds goes over for a try during the Devon Merit Table 1 match between Exmouth RFC 2nds and Crediton RFC 2nds at Exmouth Rugby Club, Exmouth, Devon on 25 Sept 2021. - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

In a tough uncompromising contest at Old Redcliffians, the Cockles looked to have done enough to take more than a losing bonus point.

Exmouth came out of the blocks quickly and brought the game to Old Reds. A fast physical attack made the difference and The Cockles took their chances.

Causing disruption, the away team drew a number of penalties. Harry Ottaway, through three penalties on 7, 18 and 40 minutes, gave The Cockles the lead at half time. A try from Ezra Caven out wide, after a number of phases, was the only other score. 5-9 to Exmouth at the break.

Exmouth were all over the hosts and increased their lead 13 minutes in to the second half. Toby Papp went over for his try, converted by Ottaway, 5-16. Despite the scoreline, this was never going to be easy, working up the hill.

A couple of injuries and positional changes meant the Cockles had to adjust slightly. The swing of the game changed on 63 minutes in a spell where Old Redcliffians slotted two penalties from Ash Groves in quick succession, 11-16. They then trundled in for an Archie Payne try to draw the scoreline level 16-16, with seven minutes left on the clock.

The pressure was on and the Cockles were adjudged to have made an infringement as time ran out. Groves delivered the killer penalty kick for the home side to take the win 19-16.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow, after a strong performance and massive defensive set. A win/draw would be easier to take. Exmouth move to 5th place in South West Premier league.

Exmouth are back at home on Saturday 2nd October with Royal Wootton Bassett the visitors. The Wiltshire team promoted into the league in 2020, finally making their debut at Imperial Recreation Ground.

Exmouth 2nd Team ran out convincing winners against Crediton 2s. The Cockles were too strong for their opposition, finishing 56-0 winners in this Devon Merit Table outing. Exmouth move in to the top three behind Ivybridge and Cullompton. Cully are the visitors on Saturday 2nd October, while the Nomads are on the road to Ilfracombe.

Harry Sprague of Exmouth RFC 2nds on the break during the Devon Merit Table 1 match between Exmouth RFC 2nds and Crediton RFC 2nds at Exmouth Rugby Club, Exmouth, Devon on 25 Sept 2021. - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



