Big local derby in today’s football

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:21 AM November 13, 2021
If you are looking for a football fix this afternoon, head on down to Mountbatten Park for a fascinating Peninsula League derby between Honiton Town and Ottery St Mary. 

The Hippos of Honiton produced an excellent display before going down 2-1 against Exeter City in the St Luke’s Cup on Wednesday, a game ironically staged at Ottery. A win for Honiton could lift them into mid-table, while the second-placed Otters are chasing down leaders Okehampton Argyle – kick-off is 2.15pm. 

Elsewhere in this division, Axminster Town travel to Elburton Villa and Sidmouth Town have a big task at home to Brixham – kick-off 3pm at Manstone Lane. 

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League, there is another local derby at Acland Park, where Feniton host Budleigh Salterton, and just one point separates the two sides in the table – kick-off 2.15pm. 

At Southern Road, Exmouth Town Reserves will be striving to climb off the bottom when they host Alphington – kick-off 3pm. 

There is also a full programme of fixtures in the Joma Devon and Exeter League – get down and support your local club.  

