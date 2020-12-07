Beautiful East Devon Golf Club
PUBLISHED: 10:14 07 December 2020
Archant
A stunner on our doorstep
As golfers prepare to get the clubs back in the car for a return to their sport, we pay tribute to the magnificent East Devon Golf Club.
It is a stunning course ranked in the top 100 across the British Isles.
The challenge starts with a Par 4 that requires accuracy over distance, while the Par 5 sixth is a fabulous hole, named Heart’s Delight.
It arguably gets even prettier on the seventh, a tree-lined dog-leg ranked at stroke index 3 on the course.
The eighth was once described by Peter Alliss as one of the best Par 3 holes in the West of England.
The second and final Par 5 arrives on the 12th and is followed by a beautiful Par 3 called Stables.
The penultimate hole is a toughie and described as one that is loved and hated in equal measure. Thankfully, the final hole is a relatively friendly finish.
East Devon Golf Club is a jewel in the local sporting crown.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.