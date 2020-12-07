Beautiful East Devon Golf Club

East Devon Golf Club Archant

A stunner on our doorstep

As golfers prepare to get the clubs back in the car for a return to their sport, we pay tribute to the magnificent East Devon Golf Club.

It is a stunning course ranked in the top 100 across the British Isles.

The challenge starts with a Par 4 that requires accuracy over distance, while the Par 5 sixth is a fabulous hole, named Heart’s Delight.

It arguably gets even prettier on the seventh, a tree-lined dog-leg ranked at stroke index 3 on the course.

The eighth was once described by Peter Alliss as one of the best Par 3 holes in the West of England.

The second and final Par 5 arrives on the 12th and is followed by a beautiful Par 3 called Stables.

The penultimate hole is a toughie and described as one that is loved and hated in equal measure. Thankfully, the final hole is a relatively friendly finish.

East Devon Golf Club is a jewel in the local sporting crown.