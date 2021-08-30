News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

Bank Holiday blues for Exmouth

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:49 PM August 30, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

It was a tale of three penalties at Buckland Athletic for Exmouth Town, as they went down to a 2-1 Devon derby defeat on Bank Holiday Monday. 
After recording a win over Buckland last week, Town enjoyed a confident start at Homers Heath and were in front on 15 minutes, when Jordan Harris calmly converted from the spot. 
Buckland got back on terms 11 minutes later, when Ben Carter scored from the second penalty and the same man then notched the winner to inflict a first league defeat of the season on Town, a result that also moved the home side up to second behind Bitton. 
Elsewhere in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, Keynsham Town are in third after beating Bridport 6-2. 
Ilfracombe Town recorded a fine 3-2 victory at Saltash United, Street defeated Bridgwater United 2-1 and Helston won 3-0 at Millbrook. Brislington triumphed 2-0 at Cadbury Heath and there were draws for Ashton & Backwell United v Shepton Mallet, and Clevedon Town v Wellington. 
 

Football
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Furry Dance stalwart Graham Wills

Village pays tribute to man who embodied Furry Dance tradition

Tim Dixon

person
Public health director Steve Brown

Double jabbed? It still pays to be cautious says our health chief

Ollie Heptinstall

Logo Icon
Topsham teenager Katie Mccabe on board Falanda 

Young Katie Mccabe sails round Britain

Marc Astley

Logo Icon
Falanda comes home, with Katie Mccabe guiding her into port

Record breaker Katie sails home to a hero's welcome

Tim Dixon

person