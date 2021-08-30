Bank Holiday blues for Exmouth

Published: 5:49 PM August 30, 2021

It was a tale of three penalties at Buckland Athletic for Exmouth Town, as they went down to a 2-1 Devon derby defeat on Bank Holiday Monday.

After recording a win over Buckland last week, Town enjoyed a confident start at Homers Heath and were in front on 15 minutes, when Jordan Harris calmly converted from the spot.

Buckland got back on terms 11 minutes later, when Ben Carter scored from the second penalty and the same man then notched the winner to inflict a first league defeat of the season on Town, a result that also moved the home side up to second behind Bitton.

Elsewhere in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division, Keynsham Town are in third after beating Bridport 6-2.

Ilfracombe Town recorded a fine 3-2 victory at Saltash United, Street defeated Bridgwater United 2-1 and Helston won 3-0 at Millbrook. Brislington triumphed 2-0 at Cadbury Heath and there were draws for Ashton & Backwell United v Shepton Mallet, and Clevedon Town v Wellington.

