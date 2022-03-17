Badminton Ben uses home crowd to his advantage in thrilling win

Exmouth badminton star Ben Lane relished riding the wave of a home crowd all the way to a landmark doubles win at the YONEX All England Open.

The biggest wins of the 24-year-old’s career have all come behind closed doors, including a debut at the Olympic Games alongside Sean Vendy in Tokyo.

With fans back at the event for the first time since 2020, the pair came through a pulsating first round clash with Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong, running out 21-14 22-20 winners.

“We managed to stay within our plan for most of the match,” said Lane.

“There were blips in the first game and the end of the second, when we came off it a bit, and they are excellent players.

“We reminded ourselves in the second game to stick to what we were doing. We had each other to remind ourselves and keep us in the moment.”

The game was locked at 20-20 in the second and Vendy believes the backing of a raucous home crowd at Utilita Arena Birmingham tipped the balance in their favour.

“It gave us an extra 10 per cent,” said Vendy. “It makes the long rallies worth it when everyone’s cheering for you. It gives you so much.”

Lane added: “The last two years have been a rollercoaster with tournaments cancelled, but to have the fans back and so many people in the arena that we know, it’s amazing.”

Up next for the duo in the second round are Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, ranked third in the world. The Japanese came out on top in the last meeting of the pairs at the 2021 French Open.

Lane and Vendy have beaten them before, prevailing in straight games at the 2019 Denmark Open, and will hope to do the same again on home soil.



