Badminton ace Jonty Wright in top eight finish at the U15 national championships

PUBLISHED: 13:42 09 April 2019

Jonty Wright (left) and Andrew Harrison at the Badminton U15 National Championships who finished in a top eight berth at the event held at Redbridge, Essex. Picture CHRIS WRIGHT

Jonty Wright (left) and Andrew Harrison at the Badminton U15 National Championships who finished in a top eight berth at the event held at Redbridge, Essex. Picture CHRIS WRIGHT

Jonty Wright’s badminton season came to a close at the U15 National Championships in Redbridge, Essex on the first weekend of April.

In the singles, young Wright failed to progress beyond the pool stages, but, with a preference for the doubles version of the game, looked to establish his position with partner Andrew Harrison, from Sussex, as one of the country’s top 10 pairs.

In their pool they faced a pair they have had close battles with throughout the season, winning in two games.

They then faced a pair also from Devon over whom they won the first game comfortably, then slipped up in the second before settling their nerves with a 21-9 win in the deciding game.

Progression to the quarter-finals saw the pair take on the number one seeds and the top England players.

The result went to form although, battling to double figures, Wright and Harrison did secure a top eight finish in the championship while the top seeded pair went on to win the competition. This result means that Wright and Harrison have strengthened their status as a top eight pair on the national U15s badminton circuit

