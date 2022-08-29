Back to the big time for Exmouth CC

Exmouth Cricket Club will be back in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League next year after confirming promotion with yet another dominant display.

The Maer men have been outstanding all season in the A Division and will go up alongside Plympton, who confirmed their place in the top flight with a victory at third-placed Budleigh Salterton.

Exmouth will also bag the title if they beat Budleigh at home on the final day.

Promotion was sealed for Exmouth with a thrashing of Thorverton, although the batting display was slightly below the incredibly high standards they have set for much of the campaign.

Jason Niemand (10) had a rare low score but a stubborn and sensible 48 from James Horler provided the backbone to the Exmouth innings, as he navigated his way through a middle order collapse that had Exmouth in all sorts of trouble on 56/4.

They were still up against on 98/7 but Finlay Marks (36 no) and captain Lawrence Greenway (27) made important late contributions to lift the total to 163/8.

While batting brilliance has been a story of the Exmouth season, they are pretty dangerous with ball in hand as well.

Larence Greenway and George Greenway removed the openers and Jason Niemand trapped Alistair Chilcott (17) leg before. Thorverton then fell apart, plummeting from 37/2 to 61 all out. The irrepressible Niemand finished with amazing figures of six wickets from just six runs conceded.

While the Exmouth party was getting underway, Budleigh knew they had to beat Plympton to retain any chance of promotion.

An early run out from Chathura Peiris raised expectations for Budleigh but the Plympton top order fired well, with Tinotenda Mutombodzi scoring a fluent 71 from 64 balls. Peiris did his best to stem the flow, removing two of the top four and there was another run out for Dylan Penberthy-Hutchings.

The Plympton target of 244 looked a big ask and Budleigh lost both openers cheaply. Peiris (34) and Edward Doble (49) did cheer the home side but they fell 63 runs short. A disappointing result but still a fine campaign for Budleigh.

Jason Niemand shows his class with the bat - Credit: Exmouth CC



