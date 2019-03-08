Back-to-back away wins for Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Budleigh bowlers are in a rich vein of form at the moment and this week saw two impressive away friendly wins for the club, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Budleigh bowlers are in a rich vein of form at the moment and this week saw two impressive away friendly wins for the club, writes David Roberts.

Five triple rinks travelled to Ottery St Mary and returned with a 95-79 win with victories on four of the five rinks. Tony Lim, Hilary Medley and Marilyn Jackson struck a purple patch halfway through and finished strongly to win 24-8. Brian Ward, Ralph Cartwright and skip Mo Bond dominated their match 23-14 whilst Bob Clifford, Bunty Hudson and Di Dixon fought back from a slow start to win 18-12. Gwen Hurst, Graham Rant and Brian Goddard picked up six shots over the last four ends to squeeze home by one shot 18-17.

Away to Chardstock it was a much closer affair as the Budleigh bowlers returned home with a two shot win, 86-84, albeit losing three of the five triple rinks. The win was due to Derek Stanley, Hilary Medley and Gerry Roberts who led the way with a convincing 25-12 win whilst Tony Barnes, Gwen Hurst and skip Joan Shaw picked up two five-shot ends to run out 20-11 winners.

There was another valuable four points for the men in the Over 60s League as they drew at Feniton. Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and Gerry Roberts won 13-10 whilst Bill Barber, Brian Ward and Andrew Cardy suffered a late five-shot deficit to miss out 18-21.

In the club competitions, Andrew Cardy progressed to the semi-final of the handicap, the quarter-finals of the two wood singles and with Melissa Camp to the semi-final of the mixed pairs.

Marilyn Foreman had a fine win in the ladies' 106 competition to progress to the quarter-finals whilst Hilary Medley booked a semi-final place in the four wood championship.

In the coming week the ladies look to hold on to their top spot in the Over 50s league as they visit Morchard Bishop, whilst the men play Seaton in the Over 60s. The men visit Sidmouth in a club friendly and there is a mixed friendly home to Belmont.

The ladies and men visit Maderia and Sidmouth in invitation matches.