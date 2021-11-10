Axminster leading the way in Women's football

In the Eastern Division of the Devon Women’s Football League, Axminster Town stay top the table, but were made to work hard before goals from Lorna Button and Ella Richardson gave them a 2-0 victory over Seaton Town.

Moving up into second position are Westexe Park Rangers, who romped to a 9 - 1 home win against Bradninch Women.

Budleigh Salterton are the team for the top two to watch, as they have games in hand and a 100% record from four games played. They hosted Exeter City Development squad and won by four goals to two, thanks to two goals from club stalwart, Lucy Burch and singles from Jodie Millett and Tahla Williams.

The League's leading scorer, Cheyenne Coakley took her tally to seventeen with a four-goal haul as Crediton United cemented fourth place with a 6 - 1 away win against the University of Exeter.