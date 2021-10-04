Tigers edge Robins in historic game

Published: 4:30 PM October 4, 2021

Axminster Town Ladies and Budleigh Salterton Ladies played out a terrific game before the Tigers triumphed in the first FA Cup fixture for both clubs.

The hosts completely dominated the early proceedings and perhaps should have gone into the break holding more than a 1-0 lead, given to them by Lorna Button.

Poppy Cloke doubled their advantage early in the second period before the visitors were given a golden opportunity to get back into the game. Axminster had a player sent off for hand ball on the goal line, but Budleigh missed the target from the spot-kick. Soon afterwards, Chelsea Petherbridge made it 3-0.

There followed a fight back in the remaining 10 minutes, firstly substitute Shannon Gilmour was on target with a free kick. With about five minutes left on the clock, another penalty was awarded to the Robinnettes, up stepped Shannon Gilmour to convert for 3-2 to set up a tense finish.



Axminster will play Liskeard away in the next round.

Budleigh Salterton Ladies - Credit: Spurs Tom



