Awesome Aaron earns Exmouth win with a worldie

Once, maybe twice, a season you have the pleasure of reporting on a goal worthy of winning any football match.

Aaron Denny produced such a strike in the 76th-minute of Exmouth Town’s match at Clevedon Town to score what turned out to be the winning goal in a 3-2 victory.

For the second week running, Town conceded an early penalty but Robbie Powell made an excellent save to his left with just six minutes played.

Three minutes later, however, he was helpless, as a quick break by the hosts caught Exmouth short of numbers at the back and Town were a goal down.

After Ace High had a trademark header controversially ruled out for offside, Town bossed the remainder of the half and equalised in the 19th-minute. Denny saw his shot squirm out of the ‘keeper’s gloves and Jordan Harris was on hand to blast home the loose ball.

Town went ahead with a fine individual goal from High. Reacting quickest to a loose ball, he ran at the heart of the defence and unleashed a left foot shot that took a slight deflection before nestling in the goal.

Town’s half time lead lasted less than a minute into the second half. Again, there were question marks over the way a player was able to stride through Town’s defence unchallenged to shoot in the corner beyond Powell’s despairing dive.

A head injury to Harris caused a delay and over twelve minutes had been played with Town still down to ten men when Denny produced his moment of magic, a thunderous right foot shot from the corner of the penalty area that flew into the top corner of the net.

Town had the chance to seal victory when Ben Steer was brought down but Harris blazed the resulting penalty way over the crossbar.

As Cleveland increased their efforts, Town had to rely on a goal line clearance in added time to secure the three points that has taken them up to seventh in the table with 31 points from 17 games played.

This Saturday, Town welcome Helston Athletic to Southern Road, kick-off 3.00pm.

