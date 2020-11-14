Published: 9:04 AM November 14, 2020 Updated: 7:08 PM December 11, 2020

England Athletics Provide Lockdown Guidance

Following the UK Government’s new national COVID-19 restrictions and the publication of bespoke instructions from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), England Athletics have revised the current guidance for athletics and running.

Despite lobbying DCMS for certain exemptions, this new guidance will apply until Wednesday 2 December 2020, but there are opportunities for running enthusiasts to enjoy their sport within the new rules.

The impact on athletics and running will include suspension of the following, although this may be updated with further guidance as and when more information from DCMS becomes available, for example, in relation to U18s / disability provision):

All indoor club group coaching activity

All outdoor club group coaching activity

All indoor track and field competitions

All outdoor competition (track and field, cross country, road, trail, fell and multi-terrain)

All face-to-face coach and officials’ education

Despite the above restrictions, the UK Government have confirmed that you can exercise with people from your own household OR with one other person. For athletics and running this means;

You can train with your household or one other person in a public outdoor space

1:1 coaching can take place in a public outdoor space following social distancing measures.

Virtual training sessions can be delivered by qualified coaches

Virtual competitions will still take place, and a list of virtual races can be found by visiting the England Atheltics website.

To ensure athletics and running can still play an important role in the lives of many people during these unprecedented times, the authorities continue to provide clubs, affiliated athletes, runners including RunTogether groups, coaches and leaders, officials and families with access to support, resources and activities through the Running @home campaign.

It is far from perfect but running is still possible in these strange times and a great way to enjoy the beauty of our local environment.