Ashbury Dental Care Evening League set for a thrilling 'title decider'

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

In the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, Maderia Robins moved back to the top of the league with a convincing win over the Budleigh Falcons and have now set up a title decider against the Budleigh Buzzhawks to be played out next week, writes David Roberts.

With six points up for grabs the Robins are three points ahead so the Buzzhawks will need a great performance across both triple rinks.

In the other tie of the week the Maderia Bluebirds outplayed the Exonia Eagles on both rinks winning 41-32.

In the Internal competitions John Dill will play Brian Crook in one semi-final of the four wood discipline whilst Tony Lim is also through to the other semi-final with a fine finish in his match with David Tomlinson registering all four woods to win it on the last end.

Congratulations, to Paul Griffin who has won through to the 106 competition whilst in the mixed pairs Hilary Medley and David Roberts won by two shots in a very close encounter with Mo Bond and Simon Weclawek to book a semi-final match against Melissa Camp and Gerry Roberts. On the other side of the draw Margaret Avery and Paul Griffin will play Joan Shaw and Mike Clark in the other semi-final.

The Budleigh Games Club Annual General Meeting will be held at the club (Cricket Field Lane) on Monday, March 16 with a 7pm start.

All members are encouraged to attend to understand the workings of the club and any non members looking to join the bowls, tennis, bridge or mah jong will receive a very warm welcome