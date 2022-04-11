Another twist in Exmouth Town's thrilling promotion race

After 90 minutes of intense football, Town emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bridgwater United to keep their promotion dreams alive.

The opening five minutes set the tone for the game with a speculative shot from Jordan Harris narrowly clearing the crossbar before Ace High saw his shot saved. Back came Bridgwater with a shot that flew narrowly pass the far post.

On 11 minutes, the Bridgwater ‘keeper, in collecting a loose ball, slid out of the area and whilst the referee gave a free-kick for handball, a yellow card was deemed sufficient penalty.

As Town maintained the pressure, Ben Steer saw his free-kick well held and a Harris turn and shot brought another fine save.

In the opening ten minutes of the second half, the crossbar twice denied Town the goal they badly needed, as a High header and Steer shot rebounded to safety before Max Gillard fired over. And then came the defining moment.

Collecting a loose ball, Levi Landricombe raced clear, rounded the ‘keeper and slotted home, despite the desperate attempts of a defender to clear. The visitors increased their efforts with one scrambled header hitting the top of the crossbar but with Town’s central defenders, Tom Gardner and Dave Rowe, displaying all their experience and ability, Town held on for another precious three points.

With 50-plus supporters from Bridgwater swelling the crowd to another impressive 401, the vast majority had more to cheer when the news came through that Wellington had recovered from a two-goal deficit to hold Mousehole to a 2-2 draw, meaning Town had regained the runners-up spot with four games remaining.

On Good Friday Town travel to Bridport, kick-off 1pm, and then on Easter Monday, Millbrook are the visitors to Southern Road with a 12pm kick off. Next Wednesday evening could see a title decider as Town play host to leaders Tavistock.

Town’s interest in the Les Phillips Cup ended on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 loss at Helston Athletic. Playing for 75 minutes with ten men following another controversial red card, Town gave everything and for long periods were the better side but the equaliser eluded them.

Kevin Hill, Manager of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



