Alison Price lifts the East Devon 2020 Horton Cup

PUBLISHED: 20:54 14 September 2020

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Alison Price has won the East Devon ladies Horton Cup for 2020, writes Helen Chivers.

The cup is competed for by the higher handicapping ladies each year and Price was this year’s winner with a one under par round of 37 stableford points.

The cup competition was played alongside the September stableford in which Pauline Richards was victorious with a six under par round of 42 points.

Richards was the clear winner of Division Three; five shots clear of Price in second place. Janet Briggs was a shot further back in third with 36 points and Gill Munro fourth on 35.

Judith Glover took fifth place on countback from Jane Morton and Barbara Mellor as they all scored 34 points.

Division Two was won by Deirdre Mackness with a one under par round of 37 points, with Anne Sobczak second on level par 36 points. Julietta Steiner took third place on countback ahead of Sarah White as they both scored 35 points while Jean Quinn’s 34 points saw her take fifth place on countback ahead of Carolyn John and Sue Owen-Pawson.

Leslie Dawson topped Division One with a level par 36 points, one shot clear of Rosemary Pratt and Marilyn Hobbs on 35.

Five players score 34 points with Jennie Stogdon’s better back nine seeing her take fourth place ahead of Romy Bevin, Rowan Edbrooke, Sally Drawbridge and Helen Chivers.

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Motor boat rescued after engine fire, thanks to emergency flares

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat launches to the rescu. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

‘Get on your bike!’ - Paul and Abby’s ride raises funds for Hospiscare

Paul Holden cycled 100 miles to raise funds for Hospiscare. Picture: Paul Holden

