A super summer for Brian Summers as he is crowned Phear Park club champion

The 2019 Phear Park men's championship winner Brian Summers with club captain Paul Beresford (centre) and runner-up Simon Weclawek.

It's a Summers summer at Phear Park bowls, as Brian Summers concludes what has certainly been a great personal season, writes Kay and Paul Beresford.

Phear Park's Dick Mann trophy winners Brian Summers and Joan Cowing together with club president Peter Burch and John Dill (far right).

He has won all four of the Park's internal competitions that he contested at this year's finals weekend, to add to the Dick Mann triples title he had already won, together with John Dill and Joan Cowing.

They won this round robin triples competition with a fine score of plus 15 shots.

Brian started the weekend with an exciting men's handicap final against Rod Davidson, the defending champion.

The two men were on fine form, and the lead changed hands several times, until both men reached 23-23.

Brian Summers receives the Captain's Trophy from club captain Paul Beresford and also in the picture is runner-up Tony Hanson.

This was enough for Brian to take the title, with his handicap of two, leaving Rod still four shots short with his handicap of six.

Brian went on to play Tony Hanson later in the day, for the Captain's Trophy, a competition for men who have not won this Trophy previously. Brian won the match 21-7.

Next day, Brian was in action again, first winning the men's pairs, where he was ably abetted by Mike Passmore.

They beat the pair of Rick Tatchell and Simon Weclawek 17-12.

The Phear Park men's pairs finalists (left to right), Brian Summers, Mike Passmore, Capt, Rick Tatchell, Simon Weclawek.

This was a first trophy for Mike, in his first season with the club. Well done!

Finally for Brian came the men's singles championship where he was competing against Simon Weclawek again. He concluded his personal clean sweep with a 21-8 victory. Congratulations to our new club champion!

Now for the matches that Brian was not involved with. In the Garbutt Knott, Rick Tatchell put aside his disappointment with the Pairs result, going on to win the final against David Adams.

Rick had to come from behind twice, showing great tenacity against his more experienced opponent, to win 22-16, taking a four on the final end. He 'never gave up'!

Phear Park's Garbutt Knott trophy is presented to Rich Tatchell by captain Paul Beresford with runner-up David Adams (right).

All was not lost for David Adams, however, as he had a fine win in the Over-70s final against John Whyte, coming out on top 21-5.

On to the ladies' finals of which there were just two this year. In the Margaret Marsh Cup, which is a two-woods competition, a very close competitive match played in a great spirit saw Sue Smith and Kay Beresford finish the final end 15 all, which meant an extra end was played. Congratulations to Sue Smith who got the final shot to win the cup.

This is Sue's first season, so very well done to her!

Finally, on a sunny Sunday morning, the same two players contested the Challis Cup, a three-wood competition, although with a different result.

The Margaret Marsh winner Sue Smith (left) and runner-up Kay Beresford (right) together with the club captain.

This time it was Kay Beresford who came through to take the cup 19-9.

What a difference an extra wood can make!