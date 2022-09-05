A special moment for Exeter City FC

There are some occasions in football, which are true ‘goosebump’ moments – and, believe me, the 6,000 supporters at St James Park witnessed one of those at the weekend.

You could sense the anticipation in the stadium, a feeling which grew and grew during the match. And then, in the 79th minute, collective shivers ran down the spines of everyone, and tears sprung to the eye of the toughest football fans, as we saw 19-year-old Jay Stansfield pull on the number nine shirt and run onto the pitch.

It was such a significant moment, for the club and, importantly Jay’s family. His dad, Adam, was a true Exeter hero, who sadly passed away from bowel cancer in 2010 when he was just 31 years old.



The club retired his number nine shirt for nine years, Adam’s name graces the new stand and the Big Bank still ‘sing a song for Stanno’ at every match. Jay, a talented player in his own right, came through the Exeter City Academy and signed for Fulham in 2019. Last week, on transfer deadline day, he returned to City on a season-long loan and will wear the iconic number nine shirt.

The whole team played incredibly well and a fantastic set piece goal, which saw Jevani linking up with Chieck, secured the winner against MK Dons.

Talking of shivers down the spine, there was another of those moments last week. Youngsters from Willowbrook School, who were attending a holiday food and fun club run by our partner charity Exeter City Community Trust, were surprised with the gift of Exeter City Football Club shirts to wear whilst having their photo taken with the Premier League trophy.

The trophy was touring the country as part of the Premier League’s 30th anniversary. Clubs across the country were asked to nominate a ‘community captain’. And in fitting Exeter City style, we chose our supporters, who have seen the club through thick and thin over the last 30 years. The youngsters at the holiday club, our next generation of supporters, were the perfect representatives of our fans.

We’ve made a flying start to our time in League One – I look forward to seeing you at the Park, and remember, the future’s bright, the future’s red and white!