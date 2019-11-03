Exeter’s Coral Haldon Gold Cup on Tuesday - Can Gold’s Own bag a ha-trick of wins

Steve Birley Sunday, November 3, 2019

10:18 AM

The Tom George-trained 11-year-old won the race last year and in 2014.

Eleven horses are entered in the race which is the most valuable to take place in the county with a prize pot of £70,000 and widely regarded as a stepping stone to big Saturday success.

They include the Ruth Jefferson-trained Waiting Patiently who could make the long journey from North Yorkshire. His wins include the Betfair Ascot Chase in February 2018.

Nicky Henderson could saddle the well-regarded Janika who was second in the grade 3 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, and will be stepping backing trip here.

Representing the champion trainer Paul Nicholls is Dolos who has been primed for the race and was last seen winning at Kempton in May.

Dan Skelton's sends Destrier, third in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree in April, and representing Kayley Woollacott is Lalor winner of the Racing Post Arkle Trophy Trial Novices' Chase in November 2018

Philip Hobbs has entered Imperial Presence, a four times winner over fences, and in-from trainer Harry Fry could saddle Art of Payroll whose yet to make his mark on British soil having won several races in Ireland.

The Russian Doyen, a course winner, will run in the colours of The Gosden Syndicate, Speredek could represent Nigel Hawke, and Charbel is Kim Bailey's runner, He had a warm up at Chesptow earlier in the month and is a former winner of the Grade 2 Peterborough Chase.

The Coral Haldon Gold Cup supported by a stellar card, with entries from some of the most exciting novice prospects in the country.

There are seven races in all, starting at 1.10, with the last race at 4.15.

Half an hour after the last race, in the Best Mate room, the first ever A Question of Racing takes place. An entertaining hour will be provided by Paul Nicholls, David Pipe, Joe Tizzard, Philip Hobbs, Lizzie Kelley and Bryony Frost answering questions in A Question of Sport style fielded by the BBC's David Fitzgerald, in aid of the charity Love Devon.

For further information, including times of the free bus service to and from the racecourse from Exeter St Davids and Exeter Bus Station, visit www.exeter-racecourse.co.uk