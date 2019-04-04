2019 Grand National – the Westcountry entrants

Steve Birley Thursday, April 4, 2019

6:00 PM

ROCK THE KASBAH – has been very consistent for Philip Hobbs and has had success over hurdles and fences and in bumpers and has not often finished out of the money in any of his races. He has overcome early career question marks about his ability to travel further than three miles and his best recent performances have been in races of over three miles. A nine-year-old gelding, he was runner-up in the Bet 365 Gold Cup last season. This season his top effort thus far would seem to have been victory in the 3m 3f handicap chase at Cheltenham last November. He is ridden by Richard Johnson, who also rode for Philip Hobbs in the 2014 National, finishing second on Balthazar King.

STAR SIGN – Pisces JOCKEY SILKS – Blue

MINELLA ROCCO – this nine-year-old was a winner, finally, over fences, in the four-mile national Hunt Chase at Cheltenham three seasons ago. Trainer Jonjo O’Neil opted to run Minella Rocco in the 2017 Gold Cup and he finished second to Sizing John. He was without a win throughout last season and has yet to produce any decent form this season. It’s a fact that the horse is somewhat erratic jumping; however, there is hope from within the yard that the bigger fences at Aintree will make the horse concentrate more.

STAR SIGN – Aries JOCKEY SILKS – Green

WALK IN THE MILL – was a confident winner of a class three handicap at Ascot late last season and was then third in the Silver Cup, also run at Ascot. Trained by Robert Walford and ridden by James Best, the nine-year-old was an impressive winner of the Becher Chase this season. He would ideally prefer soft ground.

STAR SIGN – Taurus JOCKEY SILKS – Blue

RAMSES DE TEILLEE – is a lightly raced seven-year-old trained by David Pipe and ridden by David Noonan. Has run in 10 chases to date, winning three and being placed in four others. Won the Welsh National trial at Chepstow this season and then finished second in the Welsh National before running into an impressive second place in the Grand National trial at Haydock.

STAR SIGN – Aries JOCKEY SILKS – Red

BALLYOPTIC – showed class when winning over hurdles to land the Grade One Sefton Novices Hurdle at Aintree. This Nigel Twiston-Davies trained gelding was a ‘first time out’ winner at Exeter where he comprehensively defeated subsequent Welsh National winner Elegant Escape by a whopping 13 lengths! In this season’s Becher Chase he fell at the 11th fence. He finished sixth when top weight in the Welsh National and he failed to finish the Grand National trial at Haydock. However, he is well handicapped and certainly has stamina and his ability to go on any ground suggests he will give supporters a run for their money!

STAR SIGN – Taurus JOCKEY SILKS – Blue

THE YOUNG MASTER – trained by Neil Mulholland and the winner of the 2016 Bet365 Gold Cup, but he fell at the second from home when not in contention for the 2016 Grand National. In 2017 he fell at Bechers (the sixth fence) and he failed to win any of his seven starts last season.

However, this season he has shown better form and he has enjoyed success at Chepstow and Cheltenham, but he pulled up in the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase at Newbury before finishing third in the Kim Muir, so may be running into form.

STAR SIGN – Aries JOCKEY SILKS – Yellow

VIEUX LION ROUGE – another from the David Pipe stable. This 10-year-old has won five of 17 chase starts. He has competed over the national fences six times and has finished all six races, making him a genuine ‘specialist’ over fences. His previous Grand National finishes have been 7th, 6th and 9th and he was runner-up in the Becher Chase back in December. However, a concern would be he failed to complete either of his most recent two races. He is ridden on Saturday by Tom Scudamore.

STAR SIGN – Pisces JOCKEY SILKS – Green

ULTRA GOLD – an experienced chaser who clearly enjoys the Aintree fences having won the Topham Chase at the Grand National meeting in each of the past two seasons. Trained by Colin Tizzard and ridden by Tom O’Brien, he was third in the Becher Chase back in December and has never been out of the first three in four visits to Aintree.

STAR SIGN – Gemini JOCKEY SILKS – Black

GO CONQUER – loves nothing more than to attack from the front and has a bold jumping style. Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies he is ridden by Sam Twisten-Davies and last year he won handicap races at Fontwell and Ascot. He moved from Jono O’Neil training to the Twiston-Davies yard at the start of the current season and finished third in the Sodexo Gold Cup at Ascot and was runner-up at Doncaster before returning to the Yorkshire track to win a listed chase over three miles.

STAR SIGN – Aries JOCKEY SILKS – Yellow

WARRIORS TALE – another 10-year-old who ran in the National last and got hampered at the Chair and eventually pulled up. However, earlier this season he won the Grand Sefton over the national fences. He has had a couple of below-par efforts since then, though, failing to finish at Doncaster and then coming 10th in the Greatwood Gold Cup. He does have stamina and he does represent previous Grand National-winning trainer Paul Nicholls and multiple Grand National-winning owner Trevor Hemmings. His jockey on Saturday is Harry Cobden.

STAR SIGN – Pisces JOCKEY SILKS – Yellow

SINGLE FARM PAYMENT – has won once and also had six placed finishes in 14 chase starts. Was edged out by a short head in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. His sole chase win came at Prestbury Park. He is a nine-year-old trained by Tom George and ridden by Paddy Brennan.

STAR SIGN – GEMINI JOCKEY SILKS – Pink

REGAL ENCORE – has enjoyed wins in handicaps worth 57k and 43k and has also been placed in big races at both Punchestown and Cheltenham Festivals. However, he has pulled up in eight of his last 16 races. Trained by Anthony Honeyball, he has won seven races so far and finished eighth in last year’s Grand National.

STAR SIGN – Taurus JOCKEY SILKS – Green

TEA FOR TWO – an experienced chase trained by Jane Williams and ridden by Lizzie Kelly. Tea for Two has won four out of 19 starts including two Grade Ones and is a previous winner of the Betway Bowl at Aintree when, on the Midmay course, he defeated Cue Card. He was third in the King George and then seventh in the Gold Cup. Had surgery last year and changed stables soon after and has failed to complete on his last two starts.

STAR SIGN – Taurus. JOCKEY SILKS - Orange