Brave five year old boys tackle 1,000-metre tall mountain for charity

From left to right: Jonty, Candy, Charles and Lynsey at Mount Snowdon.

Two five year olds have braved freezing temperatures to scale one of the tallest mountains in the country.

Jonty, right, and Charles, left, before heading up Mount Snowdon.

Charles Trowell, of Brixington Academy, and Jonty Staples, of Woodbury Primary School, climbed Mount Snowdon to raise funds for Devon Air Ambulance (DAA).

Charles' granddad, who he was named after, died while being rescued by an air ambulance from a remote part of Dartmoor National Park in 1997.

The friends wanted to do something 'spectacular' and completed the 1,085-metre trek towards the end of the October half term.

They were joined by mums Lynsey Trowell and Candy Stokes.

Jonty, right, and Charles, left, at Mount Snowdon.

They set a target of £1,000 to raise for the charity and so far they have raised more than £800 for the DAA.

Charles' mum Lynsey, said the boys had to brave temperatures of minus seven at the top of the mountain and even ran some of the way.

She said: "I am immensely proud.

"To do something like that, in conditions like that, they were little stars.

Jonty and Charles at Mount Snowdon.

"So many people, including mountain rescue teams, stopped to say how surprise they were to see two five year olds taking on the challenge.

"It was certainly something very different for them to do."

The boys had originally planned to do the climb at the end of the summer holidays but ran out of time.

As a treat for scaling one of the country's tallest mountains, the boys were treated to a trip to outdoor adventure park Zip World by their mums where they jumped on trampolines in the treetops.

On his return to school after the holidays, Charles was given an 'achiever of the week' award and will be the subject of a school assembly at Brixington Academy.

Both boys' mums have been investigating the next challenge and, having seen a list of 15 peaks to conquer in the UK, have earmarked another peak in the Snowdonia area for next year.

Devon Air Ambulance is the charitable trust which raises the funds to keep two emergency air ambulances flying in and around the county.

Anyone who wants to donate to the boys' fundraiser can go to their Justgiving page