Parents pride at quick-thinking youngsters after tree fire

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor helping firefighters tackle a fire at South Farm. Picture: Iain Allars Archant

The bravery of Budleigh Salterton youngsters who acted quickly after a fire broke out has been praised.

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor, both aged 13, were cycling near the River Otter when they noticed a fire at the landmark tree line at South Farm.

The Exmouth Community College students acted quickly to phone the emergency services.

They were joined at the scene by Ollie's dad Iain and the three of them helped direct a fire engine from Exmouth towards the fire.

The blaze, which engulfed 20sqm of trees, was extinguished.

Officers said the cause was accidental.

The trees, which have become a symbol of Budleigh were left charred.

Afterwards the two teenagers got to sit in the fire engine and talk to firefighters.

Ollie's mum, Zoe, told the Journal she could see the smoke from her home in East Budleigh Road and was 'very proud' of her son and Gareth for their quick thinking.