Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Parents pride at quick-thinking youngsters after tree fire

PUBLISHED: 10:17 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 23 July 2019

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor helping firefighters tackle a fire at South Farm. Picture: Iain Allars

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor helping firefighters tackle a fire at South Farm. Picture: Iain Allars

Archant

The bravery of Budleigh Salterton youngsters who acted quickly after a fire broke out has been praised.

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor, both aged 13, were cycling near the River Otter when they noticed a fire at the landmark tree line at South Farm.

The Exmouth Community College students acted quickly to phone the emergency services.

They were joined at the scene by Ollie's dad Iain and the three of them helped direct a fire engine from Exmouth towards the fire.

The blaze, which engulfed 20sqm of trees, was extinguished.

Officers said the cause was accidental.

The trees, which have become a symbol of Budleigh were left charred.

Afterwards the two teenagers got to sit in the fire engine and talk to firefighters.

Ollie's mum, Zoe, told the Journal she could see the smoke from her home in East Budleigh Road and was 'very proud' of her son and Gareth for their quick thinking.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Overwhelming support for village’s first community long table

Woodbury Community Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Kayak theft ‘took the wind out of my sails’ says lifelong watersports fan Gary

Gary Baker on Budleigh beach where his kayaks were stolen. Ref exb 29 19TI 8537. Picture: Terry Ife

Overwhelming support for village’s first community long table

Woodbury Community Long Table. Picture: FORCE Cancer Charity

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hundreds of knitted poppies could line the side of this Exmouth church if ambitious Remembrance project is realised

Plans have been revealed to cover one side of the Exmouth church with knitted poppies. Picture: Vikki Atkins

Charity-boosting kite festival cancelled

Exmouth Rotary Club's kite festival. Ref exe 32 17TI 8809. Picture: Terry Ife

Parents pride at quick-thinking youngsters after tree fire

Ollie Allars and Gareth Proctor helping firefighters tackle a fire at South Farm. Picture: Iain Allars

Exmouth Town all set for midweek warm-up meeting with Exeter City XI

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7457. Picture: Terry Ife

Baggs ton keeps Maer men 2nd XI in title hunt

Richard Baggs batting for Exmouth II's at Whimple. Ref exsp 30 19TI 8711. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists