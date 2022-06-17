Exmouth youngsters take to the beach to learn about single-use plastics

Children from an Exmouth primary school have been learning about single-use plastics and how to reduce the volume of plastics they use.

Pupils from Withycombe Raleigh Primary School headed down to the beach where they were met by Devon County Council officers and environmental consultants Resource Futures.

Children learning about single-use plastics on Exmouth beach - Credit: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

The youngsters learned how to have a plastic-free lunch and how sustainable fishing is important for the world’s oceans.

The pupils were joined for the session by Neil Hembro from Keep Britain Tidy and took part in a beach litter pick. The items found will be used to make a bench out of recycled plastic and fishing nets which will be donated in due course to the school.

Children learning about single-use plastics on the beach - Credit: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

A spokesman for the school said: “Lots of passers-by mentioned how lovely it was to see the children taking part in the litter-pick, with many commenting upon their superb behaviour too.

“Grateful thanks to the parents who came along to help - without these extra adults adding to our ratios these valuable school trips wouldn't be possible, so we really appreciate your support.”

