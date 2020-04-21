Advanced search

Teenagers getting on their bikes to help fish and chip deliveries

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 April 2020

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Fish and chips are being delivered by BMX in Budleigh Salterton thanks to a pair of kind-hearted teenagers.

Youngsters Alex and Nate James are using their bikes to help Budleigh Fish and Chips deliver to residents who have been forced into self-isolation due to the coronavirus crisis.

The takeaway shop made the decision to close during the Covid-19 pandemic but has resumed its pre-paid delivery service, offering a limited menu.

The shop will not be open for collections or walk-in orders until further notice.

Customers in Budleigh, who have been forced into self-isolation to protect themselves from coronavirus infection, will be given priority for delivery slots.

Deliveries will be available on Thursday evenings, Friday and Saturday lunchtimes and evenings, with a half-hour time slot.

“We don’t feel happy offering food collection as an option during the lockdown; however, pre-paid home delivery enables us to supply meals in a socially safe way,” said chip shop owner Simon Blissett.

