Children urged to get creative during lockdown with ‘loving my world’ initiative

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 April 2020

Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival 2018. Picture: Archant

Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival 2018. Picture: Archant

Archant

Children are being challenged to get creative during the coronavirus lockdown by the organisers of the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.

An online gallery is being created by the festival organisers to showcase youngsters’ artistic and literary skills.

The theme for the collection of poems, stories, pictures and photographs is ‘loving my world’ and entries are welcomed from young people between the age of three and 18.

Annie Ashworth, Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival artistic director, said: “An important part of the festival’s work is to nurture and grow a love of words and creativity which is particularly important whilst schools are closed.

“We want to do our bit to help to inspire and entertain young people.”

The initiative is open to youngsters from anywhere in the UK, but the organisers particularly welcomes submissions from the south west.

Poems can be up to 300 words long and stories up to 700 words. Pictures and photographs can be in any medium.

Visit www.budlitfest.org.uk for more information on how to enter.

