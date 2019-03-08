Advanced search

In Focus: Caitlin follows in her dad's footsteps

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 October 2019

Featured photographer: Caitlin Dormer

Archant

Exmouth through the young eyes of budding photographer, Caitlin.

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin DormerWent for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

10-year-old Caitlin Dormer, who attends Bassetts Farm Primary School in Exmouth, talks about her love of photography.

"My interest in the art started through watching my dad take his amazing photos. I have always loved having a go with my mum's and my dad's cameras, so they decided to get me my very own and since then I have really started to get into photography.

"I like the idea of capturing beautiful sights and being able to look back through them, remembering the memory of that day. I enjoy taking photos of the beauty we have here in Exmouth and going along to community events to photograph people involved, asking them to strike a pose and capturing the fun of the day.

"I like sharing my pictures with the Journal and seeing them printed in the paper; it makes me feel very proud as I'm only 10.

"I'm just starting out but already I love photography and I'm really looking forward to learning more."

MORE: If, like Caitlin, you enjoy taking photographs then why not sign up to our photo-sharing website: iwitness24 and you too could see your photos appearing in the paper.

Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason SedgemoreCaitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin DormerFun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Hospiscare fun day. Picture: Caitlin DormerHospiscare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin DormerFun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin DormerFun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin DormerExmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Meeting Exmouth mayor, Steve Gazzard, and the town crier, Roger Bourgein, at Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin DormerMeeting Exmouth mayor, Steve Gazzard, and the town crier, Roger Bourgein, at Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin DormerExmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin DormerArmed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Beautiful butterfly. Picture: Caitlin DormerBeautiful butterfly. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Raindrops. Picture: Caitlin DormerRaindrops. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Caitlin Dormer.Caitlin Dormer.

Getting closer to nature. Picture: Caitlin DormerGetting closer to nature. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Floral close-up. Picture: Caitlin DormerFloral close-up. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow on the feeder. Picture: Caitlin DormerSparrow on the feeder. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow feeding. Picture: Caitlin DormerSparrow feeding. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow in the garden. Picture: Caitlin DormerSparrow in the garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow on the garden feeder. Picture: Caitlin DormerSparrow on the garden feeder. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrows in the garden. Picture: Caitlin DormerSparrows in the garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin DormerBluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Firey sky. Picture: Caitlin DormerFirey sky. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Fern from below. Picture: Caitlin DormerFern from below. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Close-up. Picture: Caitlin DormerClose-up. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Clock in granny's garden. Picture: Caitlin DormerClock in granny's garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin DormerBluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin DormerBluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

