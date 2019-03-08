Gallery

In Focus: Caitlin follows in her dad's footsteps

Featured photographer: Caitlin Dormer Archant

Exmouth through the young eyes of budding photographer, Caitlin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

10-year-old Caitlin Dormer, who attends Bassetts Farm Primary School in Exmouth, talks about her love of photography.

"My interest in the art started through watching my dad take his amazing photos. I have always loved having a go with my mum's and my dad's cameras, so they decided to get me my very own and since then I have really started to get into photography.

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

"I like the idea of capturing beautiful sights and being able to look back through them, remembering the memory of that day. I enjoy taking photos of the beauty we have here in Exmouth and going along to community events to photograph people involved, asking them to strike a pose and capturing the fun of the day.

"I like sharing my pictures with the Journal and seeing them printed in the paper; it makes me feel very proud as I'm only 10.

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

"I'm just starting out but already I love photography and I'm really looking forward to learning more."

MORE: If, like Caitlin, you enjoy taking photographs then why not sign up to our photo-sharing website: iwitness24 and you too could see your photos appearing in the paper.

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Went for a walk with my dad up Bystock Pools. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Hospiscare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Hospiscare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Fun at Hospicare fun day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Meeting Exmouth mayor, Steve Gazzard, and the town crier, Roger Bourgein, at Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Meeting Exmouth mayor, Steve Gazzard, and the town crier, Roger Bourgein, at Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Exmouth Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Armed Forces Day. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Beautiful butterfly. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Beautiful butterfly. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Raindrops. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Raindrops. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Caitlin Dormer. Caitlin Dormer.

Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Caitlin in action. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Getting closer to nature. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Getting closer to nature. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Floral close-up. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Floral close-up. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow on the feeder. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Sparrow on the feeder. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow feeding. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Sparrow feeding. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow in the garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Sparrow in the garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrow on the garden feeder. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Sparrow on the garden feeder. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Sparrows in the garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Sparrows in the garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Firey sky. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Firey sky. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Fern from below. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Fern from below. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Close-up. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Close-up. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Clock in granny's garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Clock in granny's garden. Picture: Caitlin Dormer

Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer Bluebells at Blackbury Camp. Picture: Caitlin Dormer