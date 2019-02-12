Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

Tesco’s bid to create a loading bay outside a planned new store has met with opposition from town leaders.

A narrow part of Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, where a proposal to create a loading bay is seeking to move parking spaces to. Picture: Daniel Wilkins A narrow part of Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, where a proposal to create a loading bay is seeking to move parking spaces to. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

At the latest meeting of Budleigh Salterton Town Council, members said they were ‘not comfortable’ with giving Tesco its own loading bay in Fore Street.

The company has applied to Devon County Council to convert two time-limited spaces outside the SM Prior and Sons and create new parking bays further up the street.

Tesco has permission to redevelop the former furniture store into a new shop.

Town councillors voted to oppose the loading bay application, raising concerns over the impact the new parking spaces would cause on traffic flow in the town centre.

Tesco say the loading bay would help it manage deliveries more efficiently.

Former mayor councillor Alan Dent said: “I’m really uncomfortable with the thought of the additional parking space in that narrow stretch.”