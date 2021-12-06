News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Met Office weather warning for wind in East Devon

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 3:10 PM December 6, 2021
Updated: 3:34 PM December 6, 2021
Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as Storm Barra hits the UK. 

Devon has a yellow weather for wind in place from 9 am tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7) through to midnight on Wednesday, which will bring strong winds and in some places severe gales, especially on the coast.

The Met Office says: "Storm Barra arrives in from the west during the morning. Becoming very windy with gales and severe gales particularly near the coasts. Outbreaks of heavy rain with blustery showers following. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

From Wednesday, it will be unsettled and cold, while Wednesday will have strong winds and showers. It will be drier briefly on Thursday before more rain arrives for Friday, with temperatures close to or slightly below average.


