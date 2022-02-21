Yellow warning in place as Storm Franklin sweeps across Devon
- Credit: Met Office
A yellow warning of strong winds is in place today (Monday, February 21) as Storm Franklin becomes the third to hit the area in a week.
The warning came into effect at midnight and will be in place until 1pm.
Gusts of 65 to 70mph are expected in coastal areas, and 50 to 60mph inland.
Schools across East Devon are open today.
But train services are expected to be severely disrupted, with South Western Railway, Great Western Railway and Cross Country Trains warning of delays and cancellations.
The train companies say Storm Franklin’s strong winds are posing a risk to lineside trees and structures already weakened by Storm Eunice.
They are imposing a 50mph speed limit on their trains and cancelling some services altogether.
Most Read
- 1 Budleigh Salterton fire 'was started deliberately'
- 2 PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth
- 3 Queen tests positive for Covid
- 4 Heated debate continues over proposed parking fee increase
- 5 Exmouth band set to go big with UK stadium tour
- 6 Top table clash in Exmouth Snooker League
- 7 Plan for flats near care home thrown out by councillors
- 8 Yellow warning in place as Storm Franklin sweeps across Devon
- 9 Woman admits racially- and religiously-aggravated assault
- 10 Exmouth Town fight out another crucial 1-0 victory
People are being advised not to travel today.
While the yellow weather warning is less severe than the amber warning covering east Devon on Friday, the strong winds are still likely to damage buildings, bring down trees and cause power cuts.
However, after the storm passes, the Met Office is forecasting a dry, bright and breezy afternoon - but becoming wet and windy again overnight.