Yellow warning in place as Storm Franklin sweeps across Devon

The yellow warning for strong winds issued by the Met Office - Credit: Met Office

A yellow warning of strong winds is in place today (Monday, February 21) as Storm Franklin becomes the third to hit the area in a week.

The warning came into effect at midnight and will be in place until 1pm.

Gusts of 65 to 70mph are expected in coastal areas, and 50 to 60mph inland.

Schools across East Devon are open today.

But train services are expected to be severely disrupted, with South Western Railway, Great Western Railway and Cross Country Trains warning of delays and cancellations.

The train companies say Storm Franklin’s strong winds are posing a risk to lineside trees and structures already weakened by Storm Eunice.

They are imposing a 50mph speed limit on their trains and cancelling some services altogether.

People are being advised not to travel today.

While the yellow weather warning is less severe than the amber warning covering east Devon on Friday, the strong winds are still likely to damage buildings, bring down trees and cause power cuts.

However, after the storm passes, the Met Office is forecasting a dry, bright and breezy afternoon - but becoming wet and windy again overnight.



