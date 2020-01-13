Advanced search

Power cuts possible as Storm Brendan blows through

PUBLISHED: 12:31 13 January 2020

Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.

Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.

Archant

Devon could be hit with short-term power cuts this week as Storm Brendan blows in.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind today (Monday, January 13) and tomorrow (Tuesday, January 14)

Weather experts are warning there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes.

Some buses and trains could also be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

The Met Office says seafronts and coastal routes may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

