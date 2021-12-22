News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Its Christmas time at one East Devon Care Home

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 2:59 PM December 22, 2021
Exmouth care home

Care home worker reading one of the cards sent by St Joeseph school - Credit: Raleigh Manor Care Home

A care home in Exmouth is enjoying the festivities this week, with a Christmas party for its residents. 

On Wednesday (December 21) residents at Raleigh Manor Care Home enjoyed reading Christmas cards that were sent to them by  St Joseph's Primary school, as well as entertainment which included Carol singing, dancing, and a buffet-style dinner courtesy of resident Chef Karen McGee.

General Manager, Amanda Oxley said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and this year we wanted to spoil our fantastic residents even more than normal so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Selina Sapsford, Home Services Advisor for Raleigh Manor has been working with some of the local primary schools and said, “The residents loved receiving cards from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, the effort the year 3 children had put into the cards was amazing and their handwriting was beautiful. One resident said it was the best Christmas card she had received” We thoroughly enjoy building wonderful relationships within our community and the positive difference the children make is truly wonderful”

Raleigh Manor on Drakes Avenue in Exmouth is a purpose-built home that offers 24-hour residential care for older people, including those living with dementia in the home's Memory Lane community. Respite care is also available for those requiring short stays. Life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

In order to make the homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working in our homes. Call on 01395 280 000 if you are looking for care or need any further help.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cadet instructor saves man's life after he suffers doorstep heart attack
  2. 2 Dozens of firefighters battle house fire as roof collapses
  3. 3 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  1. 4 'Should mental health teams take Exmouth swimmers' names?'
  2. 5 Don't pour your Christmas turkey fat down the sink, urges South West Water
  3. 6 Final meteor shower of the year to reach its peak this week
  4. 7 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
  5. 8 Driver hailed a 'hero' after Exmouth road sweeper fire
  6. 9 No RNLI cover for this year's Exmouth or Budleigh Christmas swims
  7. 10 Budleigh Lions support project helping the homeless at Christmas
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth seafront

Central Devon Magistrates Court

Exmouth drug user jailed for attacking driver and the police

Court Reporter

person
Exeter crown court rear

Man guilty of assaulting police officer in Exmouth

Paul Jones

person
Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day swim

UPDATE: Christmas Day swimmers at Budleigh urged to take care as RNLI...

Philippa Davies

person
Goodmores farm

Minor changes to Goodmores Farm plan approved

Philippa Davies

person