Its Christmas time at one East Devon Care Home

A care home in Exmouth is enjoying the festivities this week, with a Christmas party for its residents.

On Wednesday (December 21) residents at Raleigh Manor Care Home enjoyed reading Christmas cards that were sent to them by St Joseph's Primary school, as well as entertainment which included Carol singing, dancing, and a buffet-style dinner courtesy of resident Chef Karen McGee.

General Manager, Amanda Oxley said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and this year we wanted to spoil our fantastic residents even more than normal so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Selina Sapsford, Home Services Advisor for Raleigh Manor has been working with some of the local primary schools and said, “The residents loved receiving cards from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, the effort the year 3 children had put into the cards was amazing and their handwriting was beautiful. One resident said it was the best Christmas card she had received” We thoroughly enjoy building wonderful relationships within our community and the positive difference the children make is truly wonderful”

Raleigh Manor on Drakes Avenue in Exmouth is a purpose-built home that offers 24-hour residential care for older people, including those living with dementia in the home's Memory Lane community. Respite care is also available for those requiring short stays. Life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

In order to make the homes as safe as possible and will ensure that all new residents and staff are vaccinated before moving in or working in our homes. Call on 01395 280 000 if you are looking for care or need any further help.