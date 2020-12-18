Published: 8:00 AM December 18, 2020

A celebrated Exmouth artist, Wyn Appleford, is being remembered through an online retrospective exhibition with a percentage of sale proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Wyn, a prolific painter, left a legacy of artwork in oils and watercolours, many of them her signature seascapes, harbours and boats but also landscapes and still life.

Her family have commissioned the exhibition as a tribute to Wyn but also because they very much wished to support a worthy charity.

Wyn’s daughter, Heather, said: “Wyn’s family give thanks to Exmouth Art Group members, Ernest and Catherine Ager, for suggesting the idea of an exhibition of her paintings.

“Also, for all the help in setting up and running the online event enabling the paintings to go to the homes of people who admire her work.

“We have had lovely messages from people who have purchased her artwork saying how well she was known at several of the local art societies, including Exmouth, Topsham and Lympstone, and of which she had been a member for the past thirty-six years of living in Exmouth.

“Wyn always painted for pleasure and we hope the new owners of her paintings get as much enjoyment from them as she gained in creating them.”

“Wyn spent the last eighteen months of her life in local hospitals and care homes.

“The onset and progression of dementia and the Covid-19 situation with all its restrictions, made this a particularly difficult period.”

Claire Frost, the Alzheimer’s Society’s community fundraiser for Devon and Cornwall added: “We are so grateful to Wyn’s family for organising the online exhibition in her memory and for thinking of us as benefactors.

“The Exhibition is wonderful and it is extremely generous of Wyn’s family.

“What a lovely tribute to her.

“Money raised also helps us to fund vital research into cure and care, some of which takes place at the University of Exeter, and will help us continue our campaigns to fix dementia care and to create a more dementia-friendly society.

“Coronavirus may be the toughest challenge that we, as a society, have ever faced, but together we are meeting it head on.”

To view the Retrospective Online Exhibition, visit https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/2831635/a-wyn-applefordretrospective

